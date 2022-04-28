ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Freeze warnings in effect again, temps turn warmer Friday

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeze warnings are in effect for the viewing area again. Any cold-sensitive plants must be moved indoors or covered. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will be in the upper 20s by daybreak. FRIDAY. Again, plan for a cold and frosty start to the...

www.wytv.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
#Thunderstorms
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Two out of three isn't bad! Saturday and Monday set to see the best of the sunshine this bank holiday weekend with bright, dry weather and temperatures of up to 59F in the south as showers expected to spread across the country on Sunday

Saturday and Monday will see the best of the bank holiday weekend sunshine with bright, dry weather and temperatures set to reach up to 59F in the south - as showers are expected to spread across the country on Sunday. The bank holiday will 'reasonably pleasant' for most of the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/27 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cooler and blustery with morning wind chills in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray shower or two out there. Tonight turns cold with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the low 30s and 20s by dawn. Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and highs only in the 50s again.Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist on Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the upper 50s.Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

