ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith River, CA

Tar spill reaches Smith River according to U.S. Forest Service

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASQUET, Cal.-- The Six Rivers National Forest has confirmed that a tar like material that spilled from a crashed truck along Highway 199 has reached the Smith River. While the entrance of any...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 4

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smith River, CA
City
Gasquet, CA
Local
California Government
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Asphalt#Tar#The U S Service Forest
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
KXL

Governor Kate Brown Declares Drought Emergency In Four More Oregon Counties

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four more counties in the state, bringing the total to 11 counties. The emergency declarations allow people who use water to seek temporary relief measures, such as moving water rights, drilling emergency wells and applying for state and federal aid.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Wolf population in Oregon flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy