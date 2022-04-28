ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenango Township, PA

Police seek help identifying hit & run suspects

By Caitlynn Hall
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Township Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a hit and run on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, officers were...

www.wytv.com

WFMJ.com

Warren Police looking for suspect in shooting of 17-year-old

Detectives are looking for a Warren man who is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Noel Flores of Martin Street. Flores is charged with felonious assault for Sunday’s wounding of a teen as he was driving in the Warren Heights area.
WARREN, OH
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Police: Butler Township officer charged after months of gas theft

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Butler Township Police Officer has been charged after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars in gas over several months. According to a police report, Officer Joshua Heck of the Butler Township Police Department was investigated after an odor of gasoline was detected coming from his vehicle. During […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Expert: How to Make Your Car Unattractive to Thieves

Car theft is a scary situation. In an ever-changing and evolving world, it’s hard to know what you should or shouldn’t do to protect your car from thieves. Whether they’re after only what’s inside or the whole car itself, proper precautions are necessary to prevent theft. If you can’t park your car inside, you’re at risk essentially wherever you are. Thankfully, Reader’s Digest compiled a list of an expert’s observations on what car thieves look for so you can make your best effort to protect your car from getting stolen!
CARS

