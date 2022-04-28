ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Mickey and Tobin preview Cowboys 2022 NFL draft

By Adam Bradshaw
 2 days ago

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The 2022 NFL Draft is about to begin in Las Vegas. The Dallas Cowboys have some big holes to fill after losing key starters during the off-season.

Silver Star Nation’s Tobin McDuff and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola are at the Star in Frisco, Texas to break down the first and second round expectations for America’s Team.

