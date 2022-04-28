ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS driver charged with stealing $187K in Louis Vuitton packages

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- A UPS driver has been charged with stealing $187,000 worth of high-end retail packages from his route and dropping them off at his South Side home, according to Chicago police. Pedro Caudillo,...

