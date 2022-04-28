ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Wishing Star’s annual ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ week starts Monday

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago
Lisa Rathke

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wishing Star Foundation is presenting its 17th annual ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ week, a lighthearted prank that supports a great cause.

If you have someone you want to surprise at work, then for a $75 donation to Wishing Star you could send them a baby goat! Anyone in Spokane County can sign up to “goat” someone from May 2-6.

The recipient who has been “goated” will be asked to donate any amount for the removal of the goat. You can also buy “Goat Insurance” for $100 to prevent yourself from getting pranked. There are also volunteer opportunities for the fundraiser, and you could be a “Goat Wrangler” to spend your day delivering baby goats around Spokane!

The Wishing Star Foundation provides wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. The foundation has impacted more than 6,000 families and there are currently 34 children waiting for their wishes to be granted.

If you want to “goat” someone or volunteer for the event, you can do so here.

Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
IDAHO STATE
