Wishing Star’s annual ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ week starts Monday

Lisa Rathke

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wishing Star Foundation is presenting its 17th annual ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ week, a lighthearted prank that supports a great cause.

If you have someone you want to surprise at work, then for a $75 donation to Wishing Star you could send them a baby goat! Anyone in Spokane County can sign up to “goat” someone from May 2-6.

The recipient who has been “goated” will be asked to donate any amount for the removal of the goat. You can also buy “Goat Insurance” for $100 to prevent yourself from getting pranked. There are also volunteer opportunities for the fundraiser, and you could be a “Goat Wrangler” to spend your day delivering baby goats around Spokane!

The Wishing Star Foundation provides wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. The foundation has impacted more than 6,000 families and there are currently 34 children waiting for their wishes to be granted.

If you want to “goat” someone or volunteer for the event, you can do so here.

