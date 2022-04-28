ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Teen accused of carjacking, assaulting 87-year-old to be tried as adult

By Nick Bohr
WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy accused of carjacking an elderly woman at the Waukesha library Nov. 30 and then sexually assaulting her will now be tried in adult court. Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar Thursday afternoon ruled...

www.wisn.com

Waukesha County, WI
