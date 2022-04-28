ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Everything you need for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jason Dean
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft takes place April...

herald-review.com

The Spun

Top Pick Admits He Wasn’t Even Watching The NFL Draft

Many of the players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft tonight made it to Las Vegas to attend the event. Others chose to tune in at home with friends and family. Then, there is Penn State star Jahan Dotson, who was chosen by the Washington Commanders with the No. 16 overall pick. He wasn’t even paying attention to the draft when his phone rang.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022: Best day 3 draft fits for Isaiah Spiller

In a surprising turn of events, day two of the NFL draft has come and passed, and heralded Aggies running back, Isaiah Spiller has yet to be selected. Day 2 of the draft saw six running backs go off the board, including suprising selections like Tyrion Davis-Price and Rachaad White, who were ranked much lower than Spiller by media draft experts, but Spiller sat unselected. As day 3 is ready to begin, Spiller shouldn’t be waiting long to hear his name called, so which teams could still use a running back where Spiller could fit in the 4th round and make the...
HOUSTON, TX
Herald & Review

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NFL honors Dwayne Haskins during 2022 NFL Draft [Video]

Following his death earlier this month, the NFL took a moment of silence to honor Dwayne Haskins during the 2022 NFL Draft. The NFL has found a way to honor Dwayne Haskins following the tragic death of the 24-year-old earlier this month. During the 2022 NFL Draft, before the draft...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick

To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday. The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. White posted 2,043 rushing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Chicago

NFL Draft 2022: Bears Reshape Offensive Line With Four Picks

Ryan Poles, Bears scouts share notes on all four OL picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles took the job as Bears GM he promised changes were coming to the offensive line. Over the first months of his tenure there were a few tweaks, like adding new center Lucas Patrick, and letting James Daniels walk in free agency. But Poles really delivered on that promise on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Cincy Jungle

NFL Draft Round 1 open thread

It’s finally here. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 pm ET in Las Vegas. The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will be drafting closer to midnight, as they won’t go on the clock until pick No. 31. I don’t think anyone’s complaining about being one of the final two picks of Round 1 since it typically means you made the Super Bowl.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy