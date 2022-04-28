Lawyer advising Sue Gray on Partygate report accused Tories of 'serving up bile' and retweeted message branding Boris Johnson a 'reckless dangerous PM'

A barrister advising Sue Gray on her report into Partygate urged Twitter users to join Labour and accused the Tories of ‘serving up bile’.

Daniel Stilitz QC, who is believed to be a Labour member himself, deleted his social media account yesterday after his anti-government posts were widely shared online.

Critics accused Mr Stilitz of not showing due impartiality given his high-profile role advising Miss Gray on her much-anticipated report into alleged illegal gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.

In other posts, Remain-supporting Mr Stilitz, of 11KBW chambers in London, said Labour MPs backing a Brexit deal were ‘mugs’ and retweeted a post calling Boris Johnson ‘our reckless dangerous PM’.

In another post, he said: ‘Why not join Labour? Now seems as good a time as any.’

Commenting on Brexit in 2019, he said: ‘The future of the UK is collateral damage in this mad Tory fight to the death.’

News website Guido Fawkes reported that another post made that year stated: ‘The Government’s current rhetoric is nothing compared to the bile they’ll serve up during the forthcoming election campaign.’

Last night a spokesman for the Cabinet Office, which will deliver Miss Gray’s report, said: ‘The judgments in both the update and the final report are hers alone, to establish the facts under the published terms of reference of the inquiry.

Daniel Stilitz has extensive experience of government work, having been instructed by numerous government departments across a wide range of significant cases.

‘As with all members of the Bar, his personal views are his own and have no bearing on the professional advice that he provides as an independently regulated barrister.

‘He is bound by the code of conduct which sets out that all barristers maintain their independence and act in the best interests of their client.’

Mr Stilitz did not respond to a request for comment.