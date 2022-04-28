ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Remembering the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah

By Alex Gaul
hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - People across the world came together for Yom HaShoah Wednesday and Thursday, to remember the genocide of six million Jews killed during the Holocaust more than 70 years ago. The Peoria...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Why Holocaust Descendants Fill Their Homes with Things That Are Hard to Look At

Every spring around Yom Hashoah — a day of remembrance for the estimated 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — Israeli art entrepreneur Sarah Peguine turns to social media to share a photograph from her late grandfather’s childhood in Belgium that hangs prominently on her wall year-round. It’s a portrait of her grandfather with his parents and two sisters at his bar mitzvah — a celebration of his coming of age at 13, per Jewish tradition. And it’s the year before World War II began.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
NBC News

A plane full of singing Christians, a viral critique — and a very revealing backlash

In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#The Holocaust#Jews#Nazi#Federation#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
UPI News

Sirens bring Israel to a standstill to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

April 28 (UPI) -- Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday morning, with a 2-minute siren bringing the nation to a standstill. As soon as the siren stopped, an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted honoring the 6 million Jews systematically killed by the Nazis during World War II. Israel's Knesset...
SOCIETY
Axios

The decline of Catholicism in Latin America

Catholicism is losing its grip in Latin America as the percentage of people who say they identify as evangelical has grown, data shows. Why it matters: The Catholic Church has historically influenced Latin American laws and politics. Its decline is starting to impact some countries' policies, even as other faiths grow.
RELIGION
WAND TV

Normal native voted into Top 10 on American Idol

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - There is nothing normal about this Normal woman's talent! Leah Marlene is now in the Top 10 on the singing competition American Idol. Marlene made the Top 10 Monday night singing Bob Dylan's "Make You Fell My Love." On her Facebook page she posted, "I can't...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy