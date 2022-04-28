Remembering the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - People across the world came together for Yom HaShoah Wednesday and Thursday, to remember the genocide of six million Jews killed during the Holocaust more than 70 years ago. The Peoria...
Every spring around Yom Hashoah — a day of remembrance for the estimated 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — Israeli art entrepreneur Sarah Peguine turns to social media to share a photograph from her late grandfather’s childhood in Belgium that hangs prominently on her wall year-round. It’s a portrait of her grandfather with his parents and two sisters at his bar mitzvah — a celebration of his coming of age at 13, per Jewish tradition. And it’s the year before World War II began.
On July 6, 1924, Herman Haller was born in Berlin, Germany, to middle-class Polish-Jewish parents who owned a furniture shop. When the Nazis rose to power in 1933, boycotts against his family’s business began. His parents divorced around the same time, and his father moved to the former country...
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
The pastor of the Christian group that went viral when Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized them for singing worship songs on a plane ride back from helping Ukrainian refugees said the controversy he sparked was unintentional. Jack Jensz Jr., an Australian-born pastor whose Philadelphia-based Kingdom Realm Ministries joined other church...
Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony only to the graffiti etched on it by multitudes of pilgrims through the ages. But the 2.5 x 1.5 meter stone turned out to be far more precious when...
Late last month, the California task force on reparations for slavery narrowly voted to limit restitution for those who could trace their ancestry to slavery in the United States. At the March 29 meeting, genealogists discussed how African Americans could establish their lineage to American slaves, who numbered about 4 million during the Civil War. […]
You don't hear much about the pletzel these days. On one hand, it's an Ashkenazi Jewish flatbread covered with raw onions and poppy seeds. On the other hand, it's a neighborhood in Paris. The name comes from the Yiddish for "little square," as in a little area within a city....
Adele Wallach’s father was 32 years old when, on Nov. 9, 1938, Nazi paramilitary groups came to Vienna, Austria to round up the Jewish men and take them to concentration camps in a two-day series of violent attacks known as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. The first...
Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
Do you believe it's possible to record a ghost's voice? An explorer who visited an Illinois church claims to have captured electronic voice phenomena of alleged ghosts outside of a church near Alton that some believe is cursed. I have some qualms about this, but I'll let the explorer tell...
April 28 (UPI) -- Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday morning, with a 2-minute siren bringing the nation to a standstill. As soon as the siren stopped, an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted honoring the 6 million Jews systematically killed by the Nazis during World War II. Israel's Knesset...
Catholicism is losing its grip in Latin America as the percentage of people who say they identify as evangelical has grown, data shows. Why it matters: The Catholic Church has historically influenced Latin American laws and politics. Its decline is starting to impact some countries' policies, even as other faiths grow.
Family, friends, and the Brooklyn community came together to host a "Stop the Violence" march Sunday afternoon, in honor of what would have been the late Kade Lewin's 13th birthday. Kade Lewin was shot and killed on March 31, while eating dinner inside of a car with his family. It...
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - There is nothing normal about this Normal woman's talent! Leah Marlene is now in the Top 10 on the singing competition American Idol. Marlene made the Top 10 Monday night singing Bob Dylan's "Make You Fell My Love." On her Facebook page she posted, "I can't...
Comments / 0