An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after an alleged incident on Friday. Police say officers were in the middle of responding to a call about a dispute at approximately 11:20pm on April 22, 2022 on the 300 block of Ann Street when the driver of an SUV tried to drive around one of the Rome Police cars. Up until that time the SUV driver, later identified as 41-year-old Carol Y. Collins of Rome, was not involved in the incident.

ROME, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO