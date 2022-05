KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE)– All three railroad crossings in Kendallville were blocked by a train around 7:30 Wednesday night, according to a statement from the City of Kendallville. At the time, it was unknown how long the obstruction would last. Around 1:45 Thursday morning, the city sent a message saying all three crossings were clear.

KENDALLVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO