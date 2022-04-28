ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lawmakers reach deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House and Senate also agreed to $500 million in bonuses to frontline workers whose jobs put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Sen. Michelle Benson suspends campaign for...

www.keyc.com

MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE

