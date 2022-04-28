ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

COVID cases among Massachusetts students rose over school vacation week; Search your district

By Erin Tiernan
 2 days ago
Coronavirus cases among Massachusetts public school students continued to rise over school vacation week, mirroring the heightened spread of the highly contagious omicron subvariant that has sent cases inching up across the state, the last two weeks of COVID data show. The number of COVID-19 infections among students increased...

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Wastewater Data Shows COVID Levels Appear To Be Trending Down

BOSTON (CBS) — There was concern about a possible COVID spike in Massachusetts after the Boston Marathon, but the most recent wastewater samples show that might not be the case. The data shows a bump in COVID detections in mid-April, but now the numbers appear to be going back down. Statewide, however, cases are trending up. Massachusetts reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is up to 4.87%. That’s up from 4.58% the day before. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID, including 32 in intensive care. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
WCVB

Massachusetts family awarded $500M for golf ball damage to home

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston, Massachusetts, family was awarded nearly $500 million after golf balls caused thousands in damages to their home. The Tenczar family has lived near fairway 15 on the golf course located on the Indian Pond Country Club since 2017. Their attorney says it didn't take...
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest fugitive on sail boat

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
WMUR.com

Man arrested in 1988 killing of 11-year-old girl from Salem, New Hampshire

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the arrest of an Alabama man in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old New Hampshire girl in 1988. Officials with the Essex County district attorney's office announced the arrest of Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Alabama, on a fugitive-from-justice charge for an arrest warrant connected to the killing of Melissa Tremblay, 11, of Salem, New Hampshire.
CBS Boston

2 Suffolk University Students Attacked By Group Of Kids On Boston Common, Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of kids on Boston Common, police said. The students told police they were on the Common near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of five teens harassing a woman and her child. When they went over to help, the Suffolk students were attacked. Police said one of the five, a girl, began throwing punches and allegedly broke one student’s glasses. According to Suffolk University police, the group ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old and they are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. One of the students was able to record video of this latest attack and that’s how Boston Police were able to identify the girl who threw the punches. Because of her age, she will be summonsed but not formally charged. “There’s never a reason that somebody should be physically violent with somebody,” said one woman walking in the Common Friday. “Definitely makes me concerned but I have to stay vigilant then I guess,” a man told WBZ-TV.
WCVB

Second Somerville police officer sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in federal court

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Another Massachusetts police officer is now suing gunmaker Sig Sauer, claiming her department-issued handgun fired on its own, hitting her in the leg. Incidents like this have been happening all over the country, with dozens of reports of these guns firing without the trigger being pulled, but they've become particularly common locally in police departments in Somerville and Cambridge.
CBS Boston

‘No One Cares’: Father Of Special Needs Students Frustrated By Boston School Bus Problems

BOSTON (CBS) – A West Roxbury dad is defeated. Just so tired of the headaches and the hounding – trying to get his special needs sons safely to school. “It doesn’t matter who you call. Nothing gets done. No one cares,” Barry Wiener said. “All I want – what most normal people want – the best for their children.” Barry isn’t even asking for the best ride – but a ride. A wheelchair bus that shows up on time to bring Andy and Dan to and from Perkins School for the Blind. “I’m dragging my kids out of bed at 5:40 in the...
