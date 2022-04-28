ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War.

Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from Finland to North Macedonia this summer under plans that have been enhanced since the invasion of Ukraine.

The Joint Expeditionary Force alliance, which includes Finland and Sweden, will also be taking part.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the purpose behind the exercises is to demonstrate how the British Army has modernised into a 'lethal, agile and global force'.

The action had been long planned, but that it had been enhanced in response since Russia invaded its neighbour in late February.

The British Army will send 8,000 troops and dozens of tanks to take part in military exercises in eastern Europe this  (Pictured: a Challenger 2 tank)
UK military personnel have already deployed to begin exercises this week (pictured: soldiers  boarding an RAF Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: 'The security of Europe has never been more important. (pictured: a soldier from 16 Air Assault Brigade ready to carry out a parachute descent)

Only yesterday was the first UK casualty in Ukraine confirmed, Scott Sibley, a veteran of the British armed forces had served in the Commando Logistic Support Squadron in Afghanistan.

Commander Field Army Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddisse emphasised the importance of the exercises, he said: 'The UK makes a significant contribution to the defence of Europe and the deterrence of Russian aggression.

'The British Army's series of exercises is fundamental to both.

'The scale of the deployment, coupled with the professionalism, training and agility of the British Army, will deter aggression at a scale not seen in Europe this century.'

The UK deployment is expected to build to a peak of around 8,000 personnel operating in mainland Europe between April and June.

Troops from B Squadron of the Queen’s Royal Hussars have already deployed to Finland, which shares an 830 mile land border with Russia, to take part in Exercise Arrow.

a range of units from helicopters, artillery, air defence, surveillance drones will take part in the exercises (pictured: an Apache AH-64 British Army attack helicopter)

Exercise Hedgehog next month will involve the Royal Welsh battlegroup and the Royal Tank Regiment, with exercises planned on the Estonia/Latvia border alongside 18,000 Nato troops.

Hedgehog, the biggest military exercise in Estonia, takes place every four years and will involve a range of units including light and airborne forces, helicopters, armoured forces, artillery and air defence.

Exercises alongside American troops are also taking place in Poland.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: 'The security of Europe has never been more important.

'These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across Nato and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a show of solidarity and strength in one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War.'

Comments / 142

chuck wheat
2d ago

this is all clickbait... notice that it did not say those things were going to the UKRAINE... they are going to sit idly in NATO countries along the Ukrainian border, to keep Russia from extending past there... none of it will see any action

Reply(14)
21
Igototherplans
2d ago

Didn't Putin announce today that if anyone interferes, in any way, would be met with swift retaliation? Then, I read this.

Reply(34)
22
Mary Born
2d ago

Many of the European countries are doubling their military and defence budgets in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine and working very hard to permanently terminate business with Russia because of Russian aggression. Hundreds of countries around the world are opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is Russia going to go to war against hundreds of countries? Putin seems to be trying to sadly. Abstractly, his method of attacking information for hundreds of countries, lying to the world about the invasion, and committing atrocities on a live satellite doesn't seem like a great long-term strategy. Attacking the United States is an especially short-sighted move for the military safety of the Russian people who could have made military allies with the United States, if not for the conflict.

Reply(3)
10
