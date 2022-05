SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “They’re used to giving up some runs and having to answer back.”. That’s exactly what Tim Whitman’s Lady Griffins had to do in their 4A semi-final matchup with Eunice. After letting the Lady Bobcats pull within one run, 5-4, heading into the bottom of the second, the Lady Griffins offense exploded for six more runs before ultimately run-ruling Eunice, 18-5. “I was proud of them that when they did hit that four spot on us we answered back the next inning. That kept us going,” said Coach Whitman.

