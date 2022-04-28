ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, IL

Macon IL Speedway Lucas Oil Late Model Saturday Race Canceled

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago

This weekend’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway in Illinois has been canceled. With a forecast for heavy...

speedwaydigest.com

