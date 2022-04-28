ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Starbucks workers in Augusta vote to unionize, first in Georgia, second in South

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ButEU_0fNTvSxd00

This story has been updated with a statement from Starbucks.

Starbucks employees at an Augusta location voted on Thursday to unionize, becoming the first in Georgia to do so.

"The key goals we are going for is better pay, better benefits, better training, better working conditions all around," said Jaysin Saxton, the lead organizer for the store. "We all love working for Starbucks, but we just want it to be better."

The store at 228 Robert C Daniel Jr. Parkway had 37 eligible voters and they voted 26-5 to unionize. The ballots were counted by a representative of the National Labor Relations Board after the poll closed at 5 p.m., following two days of voting. Representatives of the union and Starbucks stood by during the count.

Another Starbucks coming: Salted caramel, cold foam latte comes to Augusta's medical district

Original Starbucks store unionizes: Flagship Seattle Starbucks store approves union

Representatives of Starbucks at the election on Thursday declined to comment.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country," said Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges in a statement provided to the Augusta Chronicle on Friday. "From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

Saxton said he has worked at the Augusta location for three years. He even met his wife at the coffee shop. When they had a child, though, he found the 6-8 weeks of parental leave too short. The training was too short, also, he felt, and the wages too low.

In January, Saxton sent a message to Workers United over Twitter and started discussing unionization with coworkers. Workers United is the union organizing Starbucks employees across the country. Later, local workers filed with the National Labor Relations Board for a formal union election on March 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0by3YW_0fNTvSxd00

Across the country, workers at 247 Starbucks stores have filed to hold elections on whether or not to unionize, according to a tracker from the pro-union nonprofit media outlet More Perfect Union.

While two stores in Atlanta had filed before Augusta, disputes about how many stores would have to vote in that area held up those elections, according to Chris Baumann, Southern region director for Workers United. Employees at a Starbucks in Covington also filed on April 15.

"This is really a partner-led movement," Baumann said, rereferring to Starbucks' employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0S7O_0fNTvSxd00

Baumann said his region had seen workers at 25 outlets file for an election, but only two such elections so far have been held — one where workers voted for the union in Tennessee, 8-7, and one where they rejected unionization in Florida.

"The anti-union fight has been really tough here in the South," Baumann said.

The Augusta victory was decisive, even with ballots set aside by the NLRB administrator and despite opposition from Starbucks.

"(Starbucks opposition has) basically been a constant presence of like, district manager, regional manager, our new store manager," Saxton said. "It's been trying to get us to say that our previous manager was inefficient and that we'd be losing more than we'd be getting. Of course, it didn't work."

Now that the union has won, Saxton said he is excited to begin bargaining for a contract with Starbucks.

"I want to make this a better place for my child and for the people I work with, because they're my family as well," he said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Starbucks workers in Augusta vote to unionize, first in Georgia, second in South

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
State
Tennessee State
Augusta, GA
Business
State
Florida State
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Educators react to newly signed school measures in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new laws in effect in Georgia impacting your child’s education. Governor Brian Kemp signed a series of bills Thursday. One of the most talked-about, House Bill 1178, is known as the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights.’ It states parents have the right to know and direct what their child is taught at school.
GEORGIA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta has a plethora of amazing foodie spots. There's a reason this restaurant has become one of Atlanta's most famous burger stories. You'll know everything is great in the world when you hammer the double patty with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, accompanied with those exquisite crinkle cut fries.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Jack Link’s to hire 800 at $450M meat snack plant in Georgia

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The company that makes Jack Link’s meat snacks says it will build a $450 million plant in middle Georgia. The Wisconsin-based company says it will open the plant in late 2023 and hire 800 workers. Link Snacks says it is the largest maker of protein snacks worldwide, making beef jerky and […]
PERRY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Unionization#Union Movement#Nlrb
WJBF

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs several education bills into law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed seven education bills into law. Among those new laws is the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which means no information related to a student’s education can be withheld from the parent. Georgia’s State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, says he believes this law will make public education more […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (April 28)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Job Duties: Responsible for safely...
MACON, GA
Action News Jax

‘Casanova Scammer’ cons women out of $750K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates a Florida man dubbed the “Casanova scammer.”. He’s accused of conning women out of nearly $1 million. Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes first told you about Brian Wedgeworth in 2017. She’ll show you the case against Wedgeworth and the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy