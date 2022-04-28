Four-star offensive lineman sets commitment date - Will he pick Ohio State?

Austin Siereveld is a four-star prospect and the No. 7 overall rated player in the state of Ohio according to 247Sports. The Lakota East High School product (Middletown, Ohio) has good size and is another in-state target for Ryan Day and company.

Siereveld named his top three schools earlier in the month and now it looks like he is ready to make his intentions known. The big offensive lineman shared on her personal Twitter account that he’ll be announcing his commitment on May 4th in the Lakota East gymnasium.

Ohio State is battling Alabama and Notre Dame for Siereveld’s commitment. While the Buckeyes have been the heavy favorite for quite some time, the Irish are making a late surge to land the O-lineman’s services.

Should Siereveld pick the Buckeyes, he would join two other in-state products on the offensive line in Luke Montgomery and Joshua Padilla.

This would be another big win for the Ohio State coaching staff in keeping the border secure.

