ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

British Virgin Islands premier arrested in Miami on cocaine smuggling charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7J8w_0fNTuRBX00
Premier arrested: Andrew Alturo Fahie, the premier of the British Virgin Islands, was arrested by federal agents in Miami on Thursday. (British Virgin Islands government)

MIAMI — The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the territory’s ports director are accused of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S., authorities said Thursday.

Andrew Alturo Fahie, 51, who has been premier of the Caribbean territory since 2019, and Oleanvine Maynard, the director of the port authority, were arrested by federal agents at Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport, the Miami Herald reported.

According to authorities, the men were charged with conspiring to import cocaine into U.S. and money laundering, the newspaper reported.

John Rankin, governor of the British Virgin Islands, confirmed the arrests in a statement, according to The Guardian.

“I realize this will be shocking news for people in the territory,” Rankin said in his statement. “And I would call for calm at this time.”

Fahie and Maynard were taken into custody by Drug Enforcement Administration agents. According to the Herald, undercover agents posing as cocaine traffickers met Fahie and Maynard to examine an alleged shipment of $700,000 in cash. Agents, who posed as members of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, believed the plane was bound for the British Virgin Islands, according to the newspaper.

Fahie and Maynard were in Miami for a cruise convention, the Herald reported. They went to the airport, located northwest of downtown Miami, early Thursday to view the cash after DEA agents told them the money was a payoff for allowing the cartel to ship future loads of cocaine through the archipelago, which is adjacent to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fahie and Maynard are being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami and are scheduled to make their first federal court appearances in Miami on Friday afternoon.

Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, released a statement about the arrests, The Guardian reported.

“This afternoon, the premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering,” Truss said in a statement. “I am appalled by these serious allegations.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#British Virgin Islands#Port Authority#Downtown Miami#Money Laundering#Miami Herald#Miamiherald#Mexican
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Beachgoers in south Florida were greeted by a foreboding scene earlier this month when an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered washed ashore in the early hours of the morning, Local 10 News reported.The female shark’s corpse was found at Pompano Beach, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, on 6 April, the news station reported.Reactions gathered from witnesses on the beach who had the misfortune of stumbling onto the scene featured a mixture of emotions, with some feeling awe while others took to mourning the great animal’s death.“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,”...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Tour Boat Hits Whale Off the Coast of Mexico; Six People Injured

A tour boat collided with a whale or a whale shark in the Pacific Ocean, located off the coast of Mexico, injuring half a dozen people. Local authorities have launched an investigation as the vessel was not supposed to be in the said area of the water. Collision Incident. Mexican...
ACCIDENTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy