Glen Arm, MD

House fire reported in Glen Arm

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Reports indicate that the home was vacant.

Original story below…

———

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday evening house fire in Glen Arm.

The fire was reported at just after 7 p.m. in the 13000-block of Manor Road.

Units arrived to find fire showing from the dwelling.

Additional water tankers have been dispatched as there are no fire hydrants in the area.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Photo via Providence Volunteer Fire Company

The post House fire reported in Glen Arm appeared first on Nottingham MD .

