Austin, TX

‘We could have a serious issue’: Drought-prone Central Texas and the business boom

By Daniel Marin
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the last 15 years, Round Rock grandmother Seem Monsoor said she’s watched Central Texas transform as big companies build big facilities and bring in new neighbors.

“Lots of changes, lots and lots of changes,” Monsoor told KXAN while watering her garden, with her young granddaughter toddling about.

With the growth showing no signs of slowing and increasing concern over drought conditions, Monsoor said she wonders what the future holds for the area’s water supply — and her roses.

Temple McKinnon with the Texas Water Development Board said the state has a plan in place to keep the water flowing for at least the next 50 years. Every five years, the plan is updated.

McKinnon said this year’s update adjusted future manufacturing water demand by 10% based on the number of companies moving in.

“It’s a very adaptive process,” McKinnon said, adding the new projections did not include the new 6-million-square-foot Samsung chip plant slated for Taylor, nor the 10-million-square-foot Tesla Gigafactory in Del Valle.

“We just don’t have water use information right now for those facilities,” McKinnon said. “But those discussions are going on, so people are aware of it and we’re working to account for it in our next plan.”

ALSO: Farming, producing prices rising, while extreme drought conditions plague Texas

David Lindsay, vice president of the conservation group Central Texas Water Coalition, said while the state’s plan presents strategies for the future, he feels it doesn’t track how or if those strategies are being implemented by the state and by local water utilities.

Lindsay told KXAN he worries another historic drought coupled with climate change could be catastrophic for the region. According to the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the five-county metro area adds more than 56,000 new people a year.

“We have an exploding population, and we also have a water supply from our watershed showing a tremendously declining trend,” Lindsay said.

“We depend on major rainfall and flood events,” he added. “If we don’t get those, if we don’t get what we’ve had historically, then we could have a serious issue.”

MORE: Water restrictions may come soon in Austin if dry weather continues

Austin Water said it’s performed a separate study and developed its own plan.

Called “Water Forward,” the plan looks at strategies to meet water demand for the next 100 years.

The Austin City Council approved the plan in 2018. It predicts the utility will serve 2.3 million residents by the year 2070.

Austin Water said it’s currently working with a city demographer to update its numbers based on the results of the 2020 census.

“We’re in a good place,” said Teresa Lutes, managing engineer for Austin Water. “When it comes to water supply, we’re very lucky to have great supply in the Colorado River and our Highland lakes.”

Starting next year, the utility will also implement new requirements for large developments greater than 250,000 square feet.

“Those development will have to implement on-site water reuse,” Lutes explained. “So, they’ll have to be reusing water that’s generated from their building.”

Comments / 11

Pat Ward
2d ago

they ration water to the people already here but are still building. we will run out of water. all these people are a pull on resources but the cities keep approving more housing and apartments. money hungry. traffic is atrocious and everything is stretched to the limits.

Reply
5
