ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Begins rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ferguson (elbow) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Ferguson...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Reimbursed Minor League Clubhouse Dues

As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kershaw becomes Dodgers' franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Luis Robert Returns to White Sox Lineup vs. Angels

Robert suffered the injury on April 21 in Cleveland. Running out a groundball in the eighth inning, he tweaked his groin and immediately exited the game. White Sox manager Tony La Russa initially hoped to get Robert back after a three-game absence, but that scenario did not come to fruition. Adam Engel, Adam Haseley, and AJ Pollock have filled in at centerfield during Luis Robert’s absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nearing rehab assignment

Longoria (finger) ran the bases Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria began a hitting progression in mid-April and increased his intensity this week. While the Giants haven't indicated what day the 36-year-old's rehab assignment will begin, it's possible he'll be able to make his season debut late next week or sometime next weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Caleb Ferguson
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday but will avoid the injured list for now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Pederson underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game against Oakland with right groin tightness. While the test did reveal a strain, it's not a particularly severe one. The Giants will wait to see how the injury responds over the next few days, so he'll likely miss at least two or three games, but he may not wind up missing any more time than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Releases Clayton Kershaw Bobblehead To Celebrate Dodgers Strikeout Record

Clayton Kershaw has accomplished plenty throughout his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and on Saturday night added a new feat by passing Don Sutton for the most career strikeouts. To celebrate Kershaw becoming the Dodgers’ all-time strikeouts leader, FOCO released a limited edition bobblehead. The Clayton Kershaw bobblehead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Ends homer drought

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 victory over Detroit on Friday. Turner opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, his first long ball of the season. He's been a notoriously slow starter throughout his career and has lived up to that reputation with a meager .209/.257/.299 line through 18 games this month. Turner should turn things around as he's done in seasons past, and he still has manager Dave Roberts' trust -- Turner batted fourth Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Tommy John Surgery#Triple A Oklahoma City
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox Bullpen’d To Death in 5-1 Loss to Angels

Friday night was supposed to feature a pitcher‘s duel between two of the best right-handers in the American League, but something far different took place. The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter, Noah Syndergaard, was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito still took the mound, but instead against the Halos’ bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Tommy La Stella: Approaching rehab assignment

La Stella (Achilles) ran the bases Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. La Stella has been participating in baseball activities for several weeks, and he ramped up his running intensity this week. It's not yet clear what day his rehab assignment will begin, but it's possible the 33-year-old will be in the mix to make his season debut late next week or sometime next weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Returns in pursuit of team record

Kreider (rest) will play in Friday's season finale against the Capitals, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports. Kreider sat out the Rangers' penultimate game Wednesday along with a number of other regulars, but most of New York's top players will return to the lineup Friday. He needs two goals to tie Jaromir Jagr's single-season Rangers record of 54 from 2005-06.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Pirates 5-2

The Padres defeated the Pirates 5-2 on Sunday, winning the series 2 games to 1. Joe Musgrove was terrific once again, and leads all of baseball in quality starts. He allowed just 1 run over 7 innings, while striking out 8 and walking none.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Chicago has a 6-5 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The White Sox are eighth in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy