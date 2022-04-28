ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Night Forecast: More humid, few storms by Saturday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3lOT_0fNTsNyH00

OVERNIGHT: More clouds return, especially west of HWY 69. Lows: middle to lower 60s, and a few 50s in east areas. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 86. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Peeks of sun in the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the evening and night. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Storms appear more likely, a 40% chance. There will be a risk of severe weather. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers or storms possible. Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance of rain at 20%. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More t-storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds continue and remaining muggy. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 79. Wind: SW 10 mph. A cold front may move in late Thursday into Friday, which would provide lower humidity & a break from daily rain chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0fNTsNyH00

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas 16-year-old sets fishing world record

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new fishing world record using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land. For the past eight years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#East Texas#Noaa Weather Radio#The East Texas Storm Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Former juror who convicted Melissa Lucio speaks out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Melissa Lucio was scheduled to be executed on April 27, after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Years after Lucio’s conviction some jurors are now coming forward claiming they got it wrong. ValleyCentral spoke with one of those jurors who says he would not have voted to convict Lucio […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Felon convicted for illegally having firearm in East Texas, suitcase with caliber cartridges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A felon was convicted for having a firearm in East Texas and a suitcase full of caliber cartridges, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Marland Henry Gibson, 52, of Baton Rouge was convicted of this crime after a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Officials shared information in […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy