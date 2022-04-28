ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjKst_0fNTsM5Y00

Watch live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft in the player above.

(NEXSTAR) – In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The draft is in Las Vegas this year, starting at at 8 p.m. EST, with coverage running through Saturday, April 30.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRzJj_0fNTsM5Y00
    Wearing a jacket with a painting depicting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Seattle Seahawks fan Wallace Watts records a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GuSC_0fNTsM5Y00
    A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QkzC_0fNTsM5Y00
    Aidan Hutchinson, right, works with young football players during a community event ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049kB8_0fNTsM5Y00
    Aidan Hutchinson speaks with the media ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Experts say the offensive spotlight won’t be on quarterbacks this year, with mock drafts favoring linemen.

There are also big-name NFL veterans who could make things interesting if they wind up getting traded for picks. San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, a key piece in the 49ers’ deep playoff run last year, wants to be traded. General Manager John Lynch said at a recent news conference that he “can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from” Samuel, but the team is also without a first-round pick.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

Another potential big-name trade target is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose future is uncertain after the team gave up a slew of draft picks for embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson .

For Las Vegas, the Draft is a huge event in a city built on spectacle.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Fans started to arrive at the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft could reach 600,000 people over the course of the three-day event, and, Nexstar’s KLAS reports, the economic impact could be record-breaking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Packers pass on receivers, pick two Georgia defenders

GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia. They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds […]
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

NFL Draft: Bears go for defensive backs, receiver

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears addressed their defensive backfield with their first picks in the NFL Draft Friday night. Then they got some help for Justin Fields. With their two second-round picks the Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brister. Gordon was named first team PAC-12 last season. Gordon is […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Vikings#Jets#Giants#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Raiders#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Roundup of each first-round trade

There was plenty of dealing in Las Vegas on Thursday, and not just at the casinos. The 2022 NFL Draft got off to an unusual start in Sin City on Thursday with five defensive players coming off the board to begin the first round. There was only one quarterback taken in the entire first round, and he didn’t even get selected until No. 20 overall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy