ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man arrested in shooting death of L.A. man who was walking his dog

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smsck_0fNTs3P000

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – An arrest was made Wednesday in the murder of a man who was walking his dog.

Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, was arrested at his residence in Texas, Los Angeles Police said.

Laaw enforcement officials worked with the San Marcos Police Department to arrest Styles.

“Styles was booked in Texas as a fugitive on a murder warrant and will face extradition back to Los Angeles,” the department said.

Styles was driving cross country.

On March 12 around 5:00 a.m., Marco Sandoval, 52, was walking his dog near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street in the Mid-City area. The suspect got out of his dark grey sedan and fired multiple shots at Sandoval before driving away.

Sandoval’s body was found by a passerby. The dog was uninjured and made it back home on its own, police said.

Police believe Sandoval’s murder was unprovoked.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Gunman shoots at car with 3 kids inside on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on a family’s vehicle as they were traveling on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning. The incident began around 4:45 a.m. when a family in a Toyota Camry became involved in a “highway violence altercation” as they were traveling northbound on the 110 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog#Murder#Extradition#Violent Crime#Laaw#Knx News
truecrimedaily

California couple accused of abusing, killing 1-year-old son and leaving body in the car

POMONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A couple was arrested after allegedly abusing and killing their 1-year-old son in their Barstow home and driving his body to Pomona. According to a news release shared by the Barstow Police Department, on April 25 at around 7:55 p.m., officers from the Pomona Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious death at the Pomona Valley Hospital. An unresponsive 1-year-old child was reportedly brought into the hospital and pronounced dead upon medical staff’s arrival.
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

$18.8 million settlement reached in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Munoz

An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.Brendan Khuri,...
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy