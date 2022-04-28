Man arrested in shooting death of L.A. man who was walking his dog

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – An arrest was made Wednesday in the murder of a man who was walking his dog.

Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, was arrested at his residence in Texas, Los Angeles Police said.

Laaw enforcement officials worked with the San Marcos Police Department to arrest Styles.

“Styles was booked in Texas as a fugitive on a murder warrant and will face extradition back to Los Angeles,” the department said.

Styles was driving cross country.

On March 12 around 5:00 a.m., Marco Sandoval, 52, was walking his dog near the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street in the Mid-City area. The suspect got out of his dark grey sedan and fired multiple shots at Sandoval before driving away.

Sandoval’s body was found by a passerby. The dog was uninjured and made it back home on its own, police said.

Police believe Sandoval’s murder was unprovoked.

