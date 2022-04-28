ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen headstone returned to Midcoast family after 70 years

By WGME
WGME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAMARISCOTTA (WGME) – A stolen headstone has been returned to a Midcoast family after 70 years. Captain Jim Harkins was walking his dog at his lake home in Warren when he came across what appeared to be a gravesite. "So I got a shovel, and I found that...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man killed in head-on crash in Maine

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police said it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells, Maine, at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
NORTH BERWICK, ME
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Maine Shooting

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot on Arch Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m., News Center Maine reports. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and police said she was listed in serious condition. There...
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
92 Moose

Dozens of Adorable Dogs Arrive in Central Maine From Bahamas, Need Homes Now

I did some research and I counted over 50 operating shelters currently in Maine according to Maine Rescue. There is one that is doing something wonderful to help dogs. Who let the dogs out? Well, I'm glad you asked. The Humane Society Waterville Area is spreading the joy of a "persons best friend" to you with a new group of dogs. These dogs traveled over a thousand miles to bring joy to our state.
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGME

Catalytic converters stolen from UMaine Farmington students' vehicles

Thieves continue to crawl under cars to steal those valuable catalytic converters. It's happening all over Maine with recent reports spiking in Franklin County. Police at UMaine Farmington say there have been seven reported thefts there. Six of those devices were taken from student vehicles. Officers are increasing security checks...
FARMINGTON, ME

