La Crosse, WI

La Crosse downtown restaurant building collapses after fire Thursday morning

By Jordan Fremstad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE (WKBT) — A downtown La Crosse building is a total loss following a fire early Thursday morning. The fire inside the India Curry House began shortly after 4...

Comments / 0

