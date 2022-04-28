La Crosse downtown restaurant building collapses after fire Thursday morning

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
SUTTON, Mass. — A fire tore through a movie screen at an abandoned drive-in theater in Massachusetts on Sunday. A State Police spokesperson said the screen at the Sutton Drive-In was fully engulfed in flames, climbing an estimated 75 feet up the screen. State Police closed Route 146 northbound...
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A triple shooting in Trenton has left one man dead and another two injured on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
Officials say police responded to the scene and found three men suffering gunshot wounds. Police say one man was shot at 859 Beatty Street. The other two men were shot were shot on Randall Avenue.
The man on Beatty Street was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The two other men are being treated for their injuries.
Officials believe the three men were targeted.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire damaged a residence in Sacramento on Sunday, firefighters say.
The fire broke out at a structure along Luther Drive near Florin Road. The Sacramento Fire Department says flames were confined to just a bedroom in the residence.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SacFirePIO/status/1520897777751904257
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0