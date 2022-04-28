ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women pay the rising cost of beauty

By April Reilly
 2 days ago
Rising prices aren’t keeping women from the hair salon, but they are finding other ways to save money.

Inflation hit 8.5 percent in March, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As a business owner, Fiore+Ela Beauty Bar and Salon Co-owner Pamela Gibson said she’s seen inflation firsthand.

“Our rent went up, our utilities went up, our products went up, everything just went up,” said Gibson.

Those rising business expenses have translated into price increases for the salon’s clientele, but Gibson said services are not slowing down.

“I think everybody understands,” said Gibson. “Every single thing has gone up, so it’s not just the beauty salon.”

Still, Gibson said customers aren’t skimping on beauty services.

“In my opinion, they may be skimp in another area because it’s important to feel good about yourself, and people want to look good and feel good,” said Gibson.

Women may not be bargain hunting at the salon, but they can’t overlook a good deal on a designer dress.

At True Fashionistas in Naples, women like Karen Grane are finding deals left and right.

“Usually, there aren’t good deals on manicures and getting your hair done, so when you can come to a place to get better deals on the price of clothing, it’s a good option,” Grane said.

As a first-time shopper at True Fashionistas, Grane was surprised to find prices 70-90 percent off the original retail price of most items.

“It’s really fun because I’m one that likes to try all different clothes and I get tired of them very quickly,” said Grane.

True Fashionistas owner Jennifer Johnson hears that a lot.

“Women do change their minds an awful lot and men do too,” said Johnson.

When they do change their minds, they bring their gently-used items to thrift stores and consignment shops.

Stacy Camacho helps lead women to the racks they’re looking for.

“Women like coming here,” said Camacho. “They get a bargain and with today’s prices, you feel like you came out a winner!”

It’s no secret that retail prices are rising.

Women’s apparel increased 6.5% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index.

That’s one of the reasons Johnson said the resale industry is popular right now.

She said the other reason is sustainability.

“It’s helping the earth, it’s helping them save money and it’s all in one fell swoop,” Johnson said.

And a good deal is sure to look good on anyone.

“When you look good and feel good, your whole personality shines,” said Camacho.

