ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Woman struck, killed after car hydroplaned into her on Ed Bluestein Blvd

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - A woman was killed after she was struck by a car that hydroplaned into her on Ed Bluestein Boulevard in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers responded to the crash in the 500 block of...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Mercedes, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Android#Traffic Accident#Ems#Austin Pd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy