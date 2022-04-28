ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Lily Peters suffered strangulation, blunt force trauma, coroner says

By CNN
fox47.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (CNN/WISC) — Preliminary autopsy findings revealed 10-year-old Lily Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma, Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten told CNN on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to...

The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for her murder has shocked the small, tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.Lily was found dead at around 9.15am on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel’s brewery.The fourth-grade student had been reported missing by her father at around 9pm on Sunday after she failed to return from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street to her own home on East Birch Street.The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.A search was launched to track...
The Independent

Bond hearing for juvenile held in slaying of Wisconsin girl

A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint in the case, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt's house located blocks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
