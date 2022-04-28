ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Animal shelter encourages fostering pets amid kitten season

By Skylar Eagle
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kitten season is well underway and the Humane Society of Raleigh County is asking for your help to ease the strain on local shelters.

Kitten Season occurs between March and June. With a mass influx of baby kittens, some shelters quickly run out of food and reach capacity. Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston said fostering pets can help shelters save more space for animals in need.

“Foster families absolutely save lives, that is the bulk of it,” Johnston said. “For every home we have in the community that we can send kittens to, that is one more cage that opened up for us to take in another litter. Realistically, a lot of those kittens, if we are not able to take them, are probably just going to end up outside.”

Johnston said anyone interested in fostering animals can contact the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

