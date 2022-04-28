ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Lovebugs are here! Did you miss them?

By Amanda Lojewski
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Love is in the air, or it may already be smashed onto the front of your car as lovebugs are back in Florida.

The line at King’s Car Wash in Fort Myers was pretty long Thursday, but lovebugs make their return, the owner of the car wash, Adrian Jacobs, said the line and the wait gets even longer.

Lovebugs are attracted to light colors or shine which makes your car the perfect spot. However, these bugs just being on the hood can damage your car.

“Within 48 hours the high acidity within the bug is already doing damage to the clear coat,” said Jacobs. As soon as they dry, it becomes like glue and is hard to get off.

This fly, while it is annoying and a problem for your car, has many people in our area questioning their purpose other than to ruin cars.

Lovebugs actually play a role in our ecosystem. According to Dr. Joyce Fassbender an Entomologist at FGCU, the adults tend to be nectar-feeding which means that they actually serve as pollinators for some of our native plants in Florida. She also says the larvae tend to be the food for birds as well as for other insects.

They could start bugging us even more throughout May as it is lovebug mating season.

Surprisingly, these bugs are a good thing for King’s Car Wash as it keeps business booming even after people head up North for the summer.

Jacobs says depending on the bumper it could take up to 15 minutes to clean your car so they use a spray to prep your car before washing and then use a honeycomb style scrubber to remove the bugs.

Whether we will see swarms this season or fewer like this time last year, Dr. Fassbender says it depends on mother nature.

“Once you start to get really good weather for them, just the right amount of moisture, just the right amount of dryness, that’s when you’ll get your bumper crops,” she said.

