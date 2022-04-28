Severe storms possible Friday afternoon, night

A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
PARTS of the southern and central United States are expected to see extreme weather this weekend, putting areas on high alert for potential tornadoes and flood warnings. The severe weather comes as millions of Americans brace for increased tornado activity, which is expected to peak in the coming days. Powerful...
A YOUNG girl was found unconscious and hanging upside down in a tree after a tornado blew her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in hospital in a critical condition after the tornado, with wind speeds of up to 165mph, ripped through her home town of Salado, Texas, Tuesday evening.
ANDOVER, Kan. — KOCO 5 has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players to see Derik's footage of the tornado.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
A 20-YEAR-old woman has died after a tree fell on her home following a massive storm where baseball-sized hail battered the South. More than 62million Americans across the South and central US were slammed by severe weather, bringing blizzards, fires and storms across the region as forecasters predict more tornadoes.
You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
MILLIONS of Americans are on high alert as tornado activity is expected to peak in the coming days. May beings this weekend, and the month is notorious for peak tornado activity across the nation - following nine twister-related deaths already reported this year. The severe May weather all starts with...
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you need to pay attention to the weather Friday because there is a significant risk of severe storms during the evening hours. He says Oklahoma could see two chances for storms in the next 24 hours. The first wave could hit between 4 p.m. and...
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
Many are still cleaning up after last weekend’s severe storms that brought high winds, hail and at least five tornadoes to Oklahoma. The Sooner State has seen 12 tornadoes this year. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage from tornadoes across the state last weekend, confirming five tornadoes. Each...
12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
