NEW YORK -- Tylor Megill, who began the second no-hitter in Mets history, was unaware of what he had started until long after he left the mound. Drew Smith and Seth Lugo were in the trainer’s room when the television broadcast tipped them off; they rushed out to the dugout for the ninth. So did Joely Rodríguez, who was receiving treatment as the realization washed over him. He, too, returned to the field.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO