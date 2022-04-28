Two organizations come together to form partnership

DENVER (CBS4) — Tyler Odum and members of his Boy Scout Troop 337 spent part of their Sunday morning volunteering at the Denver Zoo. He was one of about 1,000 people celebrating Deaf Safari Day, an event to raise awareness about inclusivity. (credit: CBS) “It’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” he said, while helping usher visitors to exhibits which featured American Sign Language interpreters. Relay Colorado Program Manager Holly Bise told CBS4’s Mekialaya White how the day came to fruition with the help of an interpreter. “It’s been two years. COVID happened, people have been very isolated and so many were...

DENVER, CO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO