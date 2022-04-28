Two organizations come together to form partnership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is making it easier to get information about benefits. VA staff will host an event on Friday, May 6. Vets or their families can stop by Lowe's in Terre Haute. Staff will talk with people about care benefits and enrollment.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Middle School Students got the chance to showcase some of their work on Saturday!. It was at the Mania in the Middle event at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute!. Each grade level was challenged with a different assignment!. The 6th graders...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is kicking off the summer camp season with a family-friendly tradition!. Saturday was the Y's annual "Healthy Kids Day." It is an event that encourages families to set their kids up for a summer of success. Children of all ages enjoyed hand-on activities, a corn-hole tournament, bingo, bike raffles, and prizes!
DENVER (CBS4) — Tyler Odum and members of his Boy Scout Troop 337 spent part of their Sunday morning volunteering at the Denver Zoo. He was one of about 1,000 people celebrating Deaf Safari Day, an event to raise awareness about inclusivity.
“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” he said, while helping usher visitors to exhibits which featured American Sign Language interpreters.
Relay Colorado Program Manager Holly Bise told CBS4’s Mekialaya White how the day came to fruition with the help of an interpreter.
“It’s been two years. COVID happened, people have been very isolated and so many were...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community welcomed a brand new park to the area this weekend. Ruble Park is located just West of Ivy Tech Community College. The park has more than 800 acres worth of nature trails for people of all ages to enjoy!. Ruble Park...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bill Hensley Memorial Run-N-Slam tournament in Fort Wayne has a little extra interest this year when it comes to Indiana University basketball fans as I.U. recruit Gabe Cupps is suiting up this weekend for Midwest Basketball Club. Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard from the Dayton area in Ohio, is […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For a year and a half more and more entrepreneurs and artists have come through the doors at The Pantheon. One of them is graphic artist Dartanyan Abney. Abney says, "Being able to have an office space on Main street. Especially exiting college or going to...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your caps and gowns. It's graduation season in the Wabash Valley!. One local university is honoring their students now. This weekend, Vincennes University held its 216th commencement ceremony. From business to technology to health sciences and performing arts, students from several different areas of study...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County teamed up with former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw for a women build event and luncheon. McGraw has been building homes in St. Joseph County with Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years, often bringing...
