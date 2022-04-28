ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Two organizations come together to form partnership

WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA (WTHI) - Community Health Network and the MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a partnership. It will be a...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

VA set to host an information event at Lowe's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is making it easier to get information about benefits. VA staff will host an event on Friday, May 6. Vets or their families can stop by Lowe's in Terre Haute. Staff will talk with people about care benefits and enrollment.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County students participate in Mania in the Middle event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Middle School Students got the chance to showcase some of their work on Saturday!. It was at the Mania in the Middle event at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute!. Each grade level was challenged with a different assignment!. The 6th graders...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is kicking off the summer camp season with a family-friendly tradition!. Saturday was the Y's annual "Healthy Kids Day." It is an event that encourages families to set their kids up for a summer of success. Children of all ages enjoyed hand-on activities, a corn-hole tournament, bingo, bike raffles, and prizes!
VIGO COUNTY, IN
CBS Denver

Deaf Safari Day Opens Doors At Denver Zoo: ‘Gets People Together’

DENVER (CBS4) — Tyler Odum and members of his Boy Scout Troop 337 spent part of their Sunday morning volunteering at the Denver Zoo. He was one of about 1,000 people celebrating Deaf Safari Day, an event to raise awareness about inclusivity. (credit: CBS) “It’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” he said, while helping usher visitors to exhibits which featured American Sign Language interpreters. Relay Colorado Program Manager Holly Bise told CBS4’s Mekialaya White how the day came to fruition with the help of an interpreter. “It’s been two years. COVID happened, people have been very isolated and so many were...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Health
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
WTHI

A brand new park is now officially open in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community welcomed a brand new park to the area this weekend. Ruble Park is located just West of Ivy Tech Community College. The park has more than 800 acres worth of nature trails for people of all ages to enjoy!. Ruble Park...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE 15

IU recruit Cupps in Indiana for Hensley Run-N-Slam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bill Hensley Memorial Run-N-Slam tournament in Fort Wayne has a little extra interest this year when it comes to Indiana University basketball fans as I.U. recruit Gabe Cupps is suiting up this weekend for Midwest Basketball Club. Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard from the Dayton area in Ohio, is […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

The Pantheon experiences growth in second year of operation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For a year and a half more and more entrepreneurs and artists have come through the doors at The Pantheon. One of them is graphic artist Dartanyan Abney. Abney says, "Being able to have an office space on Main street. Especially exiting college or going to...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vincennes University hosts 2022 commencement ceremony

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your caps and gowns. It's graduation season in the Wabash Valley!. One local university is honoring their students now. This weekend, Vincennes University held its 216th commencement ceremony. From business to technology to health sciences and performing arts, students from several different areas of study...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Md Anderson
WNDU

Habitat for Humanity, Muffet McGraw team up for women build event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County teamed up with former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw for a women build event and luncheon. McGraw has been building homes in St. Joseph County with Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years, often bringing...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy