Area baseball, softball and soccer players turning in impressive numbers

ELIZABETHTON — Students from Carter County high schools have been competing against lot of state and regional competition for the last few weeks and have come away with lots of medals and bragging rights. Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka High Schools have won gold, silver and bronze medals in Chattanooga for SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association, Future Business Leaders of America, and Happy Valley’s Speech and Debate Team in its first year of existence gathered several high finishes in state competition. On top of that, Hampton and Unaka students once again worked together to win another Battle of the Build competition.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO