Dallas, TX

NFL Draft 2022 Day 1 live thread: Cowboys news, rumors, trades, needs, draft order

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have reached another milestone on the NFL calendar. It’s a huge day for NFL teams and fans alike as the 2022 NFL draft kicks off. This year the draft will be in Las Vegas and the Cowboys hold pick 24 in the first round. Let the fun...

The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
Yardbarker

Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans may have executed the most significant steal of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their second-round selection at pick No. 44, the Texans drafted wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama. Metchie entered the draft as one of the top wide receivers of his class, but an ACL injury catapulted his stock.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

5 best remaining options for Chicago Bears in 2nd round

That is it for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears didn’t have a selection in the first round so we are still waiting to see what a draft selection looks like from new general manager Ryan Poles. Based on how round one went on Thursday, there is a lot to be excited about.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
Dallas Sports Focus

A Minority Opinion on the Tyler Smith Pick

I am probably one of about 10% of Cowboys fans who do not hate this pick. Full disclosure, I have posted my Big Board and Offensive Line breakdowns right here on Fanposts, and in both cases have made my feelings about Smith's fit for Dallas known. On my Big Board, the best players available at 24, in order, were the following:
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Titans Select Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere in Third Round of the NFL Draft

The Titans selected Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round of Friday night's NFL Draft. Petit-Frere (6-5, 315), taken with the 69th overall pick of the draft, wants to be known for his relentless effort. "I want people to see someone who plays every single play like it's their last play (when they watch me play)," he said. "I want them to see effort on the first play of the game, on the last play of the game. That's the one thing I know I can control every single time. If I am on the field, I want to give all the effort I can. "That is the one thing I want people to say is: That guy plays hard. A two-year starter at Ohio State, Petit-Frere played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2018-21, with 20 starts. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports and he was also named first-team all-Big Ten in 2021 by both the coaches and media.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

