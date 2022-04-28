ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) — NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27.

NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per hour. It broke into pieces as it made its way into Earth’s atmosphere.

Dashcam shows fireball falling in Rankin County, (Courtesy: Kristi Mueller).

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom around 8:00 a.m. In Rankin County, Kristi Mueller caught the fireball falling to Earth on her car’s dashcam. Mueller said the clip is taken near Dairy Queen on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County.

