KLAW Industries wins $107,000

BINGHAMTON, NY – A startup business producing an alternative to cement in concrete has received yet another award and additional financial support.

KLAW Industries was the first place winner of 100 thousand dollars in the recently completed Heartland Challenge.

The competition is designed to simulate the process of raising venture capital for a new business.

It’s hosted by the University of Arkansas with support from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation.

Out of 90 teams that applied, KLAW was one of 12 finalists.

The company, which opened its first processing plant on Griswold Street in Binghamton, also took home 3 other prizes for a total of 107 thousand dollars.

KLAW uses recycled glass to produce a product called Pantheon which can be used in concrete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.