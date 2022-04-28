ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Moose on the Loose: Giants, Jets need to draft talent and restructure

By Marc Malusis
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday in Las Vegas, and the New York Jets and New York Giants are hoping to get lucky.

Both New York teams have two picks in the first round of the draft, and nine picks overall. They’re hoping to restructure and get their rosters back on track.

