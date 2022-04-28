ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Otsiningo Park to close for paving

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087JQO_0fNTmA8k00

TOWN OF DICKINSON – Broome County’s most popular park will be closed for several days next week due to road work.

Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson will be closed to the public next Monday through Wednesday for paving.

Should weather alter the schedule, Broome officials say they will notify the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Students Build Ramp at Harpursville House

Windsor Central High School students finished building a ramp at a home in Harpursville. Take a look at this freshly built wooden ramp at 377 Welton Street. Student athletes in varsity club participated in a program called ramp it up to get this project done. "It feels really good. I...
HARPURSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broome County, NY
Traffic
County
Broome County, NY
City
Dickinson, NY
Broome County, NY
Sports
Dickinson, NY
Government
Dickinson, NY
Traffic
Broome County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Wivt
WIBX 950

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

CDC Says These 23 Upstate NY Counties Should Now Mask-Up

The list of NY counties where the CDC is recommending residents once again wear masks has more than doubled in the past week. As the pandemic continues with the new BA variants of COVID becoming more prevalent in New York and specifically Upstate, the CDC continues to monitor community transmission levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Romesentinel.com

State police announce recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Aaron J. Choquette, 28, of Camden, was charged in Florence on April 27 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. • Joshua D. Montes Banegas, 19, of Dolgeville, was charged...
ONEIDA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy