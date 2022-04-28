Otsiningo Park to close for paving
TOWN OF DICKINSON – Broome County’s most popular park will be closed for several days next week due to road work.
Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson will be closed to the public next Monday through Wednesday for paving.
Should weather alter the schedule, Broome officials say they will notify the public.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0