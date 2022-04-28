Incandescent light bulbs to be switched off under new Biden rules

Soon, many incandescent light bulbs – popular blubs that are widely available and accepted in many light fixtures and appliances – are expected to be phased out in the U.S.

In a press release issued Tuesday , the U.S. Department of Energy said that it had adopted two new rules for including a rule that establishes minimum standard of 45 lumens per watt for light bulbs. According to the Sust-it energy efficiency website , incandescent bulbs produce around 14 lumens per watt on average.

On the other hand, light-emitting diode (LED) produce and average of 74 lumens per watt and energy saving compact fluorescents (CFL) produce 63 lumens per watt. LED bulbs also last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

Along with the other rule, which establishes a revised definition of general service lamps (bulbs), the Department of Energy hopes the new minimum lumens per watt standard will “conserve energy and help consumers save on their energy bills.”

Both changes are part of 100 energy efficiency actions proposed by the Biden Administration for this year. Previously, former President Donald Trump was resistant to similar regulations, according to CBS News . He once complained about always looking “orange,” in LED lighting, said a report from CBS 17 .

Overall, the new light bulb rules are expected to save consumers nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills, said the Department of Energy. Households, schools and businesses should benefit from the savings.

Additionally, the rules are projected to reduce carbon emissions that can impact our environment by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades. This is equal to the emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year.

“By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we’re putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

A final rule containing the new regulations is set to be published in the Federal Register and the effective date is 60 days after publication. Implementation of the Congressional efficacy standard will become effective 75 days after publication in the Federal Register, said the Energy Department.

An enforcement policy the department established for the new rules “allows for a managed transition helping entities all along the distribution chain, including manufacturers, importers, private labelers, distributors, and retailers adjust their production and inventory.”

At first, the enforcement policy will include a period of leniency, followed by a period of progressive enforcement with an emphasis on transitioning production. A webinar will be held at 2 p.m. ET May 4 “to discuss the enforcement policy and answer questions from regulated entities.”