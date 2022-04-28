ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Incandescent light bulbs to be switched off under new Biden rules

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy42Q_0fNTlzgE00

Soon, many incandescent light bulbs – popular blubs that are widely available and accepted in many light fixtures and appliances – are expected to be phased out in the U.S.

In a press release issued Tuesday , the U.S. Department of Energy said that it had adopted two new rules for including a rule that establishes minimum standard of 45 lumens per watt for light bulbs. According to the Sust-it energy efficiency website , incandescent bulbs produce around 14 lumens per watt on average.

On the other hand, light-emitting diode (LED) produce and average of 74 lumens per watt and energy saving compact fluorescents (CFL) produce 63 lumens per watt. LED bulbs also last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

Along with the other rule, which establishes a revised definition of general service lamps (bulbs), the Department of Energy hopes the new minimum lumens per watt standard will “conserve energy and help consumers save on their energy bills.”

Both changes are part of 100 energy efficiency actions proposed by the Biden Administration for this year. Previously, former President Donald Trump was resistant to similar regulations, according to CBS News . He once complained about always looking “orange,” in LED lighting, said a report from CBS 17 .

Overall, the new light bulb rules are expected to save consumers nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills, said the Department of Energy. Households, schools and businesses should benefit from the savings.

Additionally, the rules are projected to reduce carbon emissions that can impact our environment by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades. This is equal to the emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year.

“By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we’re putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

A final rule containing the new regulations is set to be published in the Federal Register and the effective date is 60 days after publication. Implementation of the Congressional efficacy standard will become effective 75 days after publication in the Federal Register, said the Energy Department.

An enforcement policy the department established for the new rules “allows for a managed transition helping entities all along the distribution chain, including manufacturers, importers, private labelers, distributors, and retailers adjust their production and inventory.”

At first, the enforcement policy will include a period of leniency, followed by a period of progressive enforcement with an emphasis on transitioning production. A webinar will be held at 2 p.m. ET May 4 “to discuss the enforcement policy and answer questions from regulated entities.”

Comments / 18

nosmo king
1d ago

You ever noticed that when the guv decides we must switch to something else………that product ends up being made overseas?

Reply(1)
7
Related
KTLA

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out in effort to save energy

The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Light bulb rule ensures brighter future, energy chief says

The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year.Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses. Once the new rules are fully in place next year, consumers should save nearly $3 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Biden says all light bulbs have to be more efficient — here’s how LED can save hundreds of dollars over a bulb’s lifetime

How many years and regulations does it take before we can screw in efficient light bulbs?. All light bulbs, even the iconic pear-shaped option, will have to meet new efficiency standards because of long-delayed federal rules finalized Tuesday. The mandate is expected to accelerate the already popular switchover to Earth-friendlier light emitting diode bulbs, or LEDs.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Bulbs#Energy Efficiency#Energy Saving#Sust#The Department Of Energy#The Biden Administration#Cbs News#Cbs 17
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy