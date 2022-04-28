ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Flu virus killed 95 wild horses at Bureau of Land Management facility in Cañon City

By Karin Zeitvogel, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
A flu virus was likely responsible for the deaths of 95 wild horses corralled at a Bureau of Land Management facility in Cañon City, the BLM said Thursday.

The virus, which caused respiratory and neurological symptoms in horses at the BLM holding facility in Cañon City, "is not uncommon among both wild and domestic horses" and was identified in nasal swabs and lung tissue taken from several horses, the BLM said in a statement.

"This strain of equine influenza... is not related to the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza that is currently impacting wild birds and poultry across the United States," it said.

Animal rights activists have pointed to overcrowding at the BLM holding facility as a factor that allowed the illness to rip through the population of wild horses, which are protected under federal law.

The American Wild Horse Campaign wants the BLM to stop rounding up wild horses and switch to humane methods of managing horse populations in the wild, such as fertility control vaccines, to prevent "more horses from entering these crowded facilities,” it said in a statement.

Hoof Beats: What do horses want?

The horses at Cañon City began showing respiratory and neurological symptoms on Saturday, and within days, more than 50 had died, BLM Colorado Communications Director Steven Hall said.

The death toll rose to 67 on Tuesday, 85 the next day and 95 by Thursday as veterinarians from the state of Colorado and the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service tried to determine what the horses were dying of, he said.

"It's been tough on BLM staff that work at the facility," he said. "They're very devoted to wild horses and the horses that are under their care."

The BLM is mandated by federal law to manage “healthy horses on healthy (public) lands,” Hall said.

Many of the horses that were falling ill and dying had been rounded up in the fall of last year from the rugged West Douglas area, west of the town of Meeker, in northwest Colorado, he said.

Wildfires had reduced the forage available to the wild horses, which “will eat more than a cow in a month,” he said.

The BLM "will review operations at the Canon City facility to prevent future outbreaks like this from occurring,” said BLM Colorado acting associate state director Ben Gruber.

“This tragic outcome was influenced by a population of horses that may have been particularly vulnerable given their time in the West Douglas area and their exposure to last year’s wildfire that prompted their emergency gather.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said at a hybrid hearing on Capitol Hill and online Wednesday about preventing pandemics through wildlife-borne disease surveillance, that 3.5% of the 2,550 horses at the Cañon City facility had died in less than a week.

“These horses are kept in close quarters — if they were not penned, it is entirely possible that the pathogen would’ve not spread nearly as quickly,” Cohen said, calling wild horses a national treasure.

Photographer Carol Walker, who has adopted a wild horse from the Cañon City facility, also said that holding the horses in crowded conditions “is very likely to cause disease.”

“When they round them up, the horses have no natural immunity to diseases that affect domestic horses, such as strangles,” a highly contagious disease of the upper respiratory tract, she said.

"I think that if the horses hadn't been rounded up, they would still be healthy,” she said

Walker also questioned the standards of care for the horses at Cañon City, saying the horse she adopted there in August last year was "skin and bones.”

"The care at that facility is terrible. It doesn't surprise me that something may have happened,” she said

Veterinarians are still at the facility, working with the BLM to "investigate and mitigate the factors that may be contributing to the most severe cases and prevent further spread of the disease," the BLM said.

"The facility remains under a voluntary quarantine with no horses allowed to leave the premises at this time and for the foreseeable future until it has been determined that the animals are again healthy and pose no risk to the domestic equine population in the community," it said.

The American Wild Horse Campaign has called for “an immediate pause on the roundups and a full investigation into the BLM’s off-range wild horse holding system,” the advocacy group's director of government relations, Holly Gann Bice, said in a statement.

Karin Zeitvogel can be contacted at kzeitvogel@chieftain.com.

