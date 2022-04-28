ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Love and the lottery: Couple who played scratchers on first date win Minnesota $66.9M Mega Millions drawing

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40i5dW_0fNTlv9K00

(NEXSTAR) – A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the state’s latest Mega Millions winners.

On the first day the Minnesota Lottery sold scratch tickets back in 1990, the couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, went on their first date. They had pizza and played scratch tickets.

Now, almost 32 years to the exact day of their first date, the married couple has claimed the roughly $66.9 million Mega Millions prize, according to a press release .

For many years, the wife, dubbed “Ms. Lottery Winner” in the release, has been playing the same numbers – sometimes changing a number or two – for many years. When the numbers for the April 12 Mega Millions drawing were called (2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17), the woman didn’t need her ticket to know she had won.

ALSO ON WJBF: The Augusta Greek Festival returns this weekend

She admitted to rechecking the numbers a few times, and did, thankfully, have her ticket.

The next day, she and her husband did go to work as usual – but they aren’t just going to stash their winnings. Their plans for the influx of cash include buying a house and a car, and traveling.

This is Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since the state joined the game in 2010.

Lottery winners have been finding some special luck recently.

One Iowa man recently credited a mistake in how his ticket was printed for helping him win the $1 million Mega Millions prize earlier this month.

In California, a woman said “some rude person” bumped into her while she was selecting the scratch-off games she wanted from a machine, causing her to punch in the wrong number. That ticket ended up paying off – she won the top prize of $10 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
City
Augusta, GA
State
Minnesota State
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#The Lottery#Drawing#Nexstar#Minnesota Lottery
KIXS FM 108

HOW TO PICK THE BEST POWERBALL JACKPOT NUMBERS

As the Powerball jackpot grows, so do the dreams of winning the big jackpot! There was no winner for the 4-18-22 drawing which means this Wednesday players will have a shot of scoring 370 million dollars. With all the dreams of winning, I also have to be the responsible guy here and tell you the odds of winning are one in 292-million. But enough of the negativity, how can you better those chances of winning? Easy solutions- buy more tickets, form a group of ticket buyers at work, etc. However, we are going to just focus on the picking number process. Sure, you can choose a Quick Pick, but then you are strictly playing with pure luck. So, keep reading for number tips and tricks to help you maybe win the big one.
LOTTERY
News19 WLTX

An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that the days to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 are winding down. The company is asking the lucky winner who bought a Powerball ticket from the Lugoff BP gas station at Highway 1 South on October 23, 2021 to check their tickets.
COLUMBIA, SC
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
Narcity

Lotto Winner From BC Thought He'd Won $75 Until He Checked His Ticket Again

A lucky lottery player in B.C. got the surprise of a lifetime when he realized that what he thought was a $75 winning ticket was actually a much bigger prize. Abbas Ebadypoor, from Surrey, matched 5/6+ numbers from the BC/49 draw on February 2 after he purchased a ticket from Superstore on King George Highway and validated it at the Guilford Mall.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000

April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million. The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each...
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
LOTTERY
News Radio 710 KEEL

Mega Millions Lottery Yields Two Big Money Winners in a Row

Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
LOTTERY
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy