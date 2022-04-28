Weekly News Brief -- HARDIN COUNTY Public Safety

Tyler man charged with murder after shooting at Hardin County Park

A shooting at a county park left a man dead and another in serious condition in a local hospital. The incident occurred April 24 at the Hardin County Park on the banks of the Neches River, north of Silsbee. John Richard Overstreet, 24, of Warren, was arrested and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Beaumont PD : 4 arrested in connection with Lumberton fatal shooting

On April 21, Beaumont police arrest two women, two juveniles in connection with a recent fatal shooting in Lumberton. Police executed a search warrant as well as multiple arrest warrants at a residence in the 700 block of Goliad.

Two women of 36 were arrested on warrants for burglary. Two juvenile males, age 10 and 13, were also arrested. The 10-year-old was arrested for burglary, and the 13-year, was arrested for murder and burglary.

Woman injured in single-car crash

April 22, A woman was ejected from her vehicle after she lost control of her vehicle. The driver was transported to a Beaumont hospital. The single-vehicle crash occurred one mile west of Indian Hills Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was ill and not feeling well.

Fugitive firing at officers in custody now after manhunt

On April 21, Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said deputies took into custody a fugitive who fled during traffic stop. Jarius Andrew Brown, 39, fled from officers April 20 during a traffic stop in Sour Lake. Brown led officers on a chase to the Saratoga area where he crashed his vehicle. Sour Lake Police Chief Aaron Burleson reported that Brown was shot in the left leg during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.

