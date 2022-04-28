Putting mental health at the center of patient care — after the added stress of the pandemic

Doctors at UCSF say the coronavirus pandemic has been a reminder to everyone about the importance of talking about mental health.

There was a time when mental health was spoken about in hushed tones.

While that is not so much the case any more – Dr. Matthew State, Professor and Chair of Psychiatry at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences – has an important reminder. "For parents, one of the most important messages is to not be afraid of engaging in the conversation, that you do not push someone to be depressed by asking them how they're doing," he said.

State told KCBS Radio's " As Prescribed " on Thursday that's especially true after the coronavirus pandemic saw an increase in mental health issues from eating disorders to suicide.

"Those were all terrible and difficult things," he explained. "At the same time there has begun to be a broader and more open conversation. (It’s) hard to turn on a television and watch the Olympics or hear about professional athletes or movie stars or music stars now where there's not a discussion about mental health and emotional wellbeing."

