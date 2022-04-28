ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ward, Detmers propel Angels to 4-1 win, sweep of Guardians

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xJzf_0fNTlfGw00

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward drove in two runs, Brandon Marsh had three hits and an RBI, and the Los Angeles Angels completed a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 4-1 victory.

Reid Detmers pitched five innings of two-hit ball to earn his second career major league victory.

Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ward and Marsh had RBI singles in the third inning to help the Angels win the final five games of their homestand.

Orange County native Austin Hedges homered and had two hits for the Guardians, who have lost the first seven games of their 10-game road trip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Browns CB Troy Hill headed back to Rams in trade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams reacquired Troy Hill on Saturday. They sent a fifth-round pick in 2023 to the Cleveland Browns in a trade for the versatile defensive back. Hill spent five seasons with the Rams and became a key component of their secondary as their top slot defender and nickel back. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
KOLO TV Reno

Hot Bats Propel Aces Past Chihuahuas in 6-4 Win

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A team-high 14 hits fueled the Reno Aces (12-10) in a 6-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-11) Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Aces unloaded a five-run barrage from innings two through four against the Chihuahuas highlighted by a trio of RBI singles from Camden Duzenack, Juan Graterol and Buddy Kennedy for a 5-0 lead.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Guardians beat A’s again, with thrilling 9th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios delivered a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of a key error to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Steven Kwan had two hits in his return to the lineup as the Guardians won their second straight following a seven-game losing streak. […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reid Detmers
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Taylor Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#The Cleveland Guardians#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio lottery prizes remain: Where locals win big

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games. The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too. $100,000 winners: A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy