CT man hides in air vent to avoid arrest, then gets stuck

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (1010 WINS) — A 47-year-old Connecticut man allegedly tried to hide from police for hours on Wednesday within his apartment's wall HVAC vent to avoid an arrest warrant, but he eventually needed officials help when he became stuck.

Bloomfield Police said they were called to help Juan Vasquez, who appeared to have been stuck inside the wall.

Vasquez allegedly tried to hide inside the vent hours earlier while bail officers attempted to serve an active warrant, authorities said.

His active arrest warrants for failing to appear in court on earlier arrest charges, as well as a protective order, were discovered by police.

Firefighters were able to rescue him from the vent and he was arrested.

He was also taken to a hospital for evaluation of a minor injury.