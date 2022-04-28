"It was a series of failures by several people that allowed this tragedy to occur," says ammunition specialist

Stephen Gutowski, of The Reload, joins the Mark Reardon Show to share why Alec Baldwin’s gun might have gone off on the movie set of ‘Rust’ with Mark Reardon.

“The key bit of the video is the fact that Alec Baldwin's finger is on the trigger of the revolver and that he pulls back the hammer before releasing it, which allows it to fall forward. And you know if there was a live round underneath that hammer, it would discharge and go off,” said Gutowski

Later, he commented on how a live round was put into the firearm, “There's a lot of negligence that led to this wasn't just one person's one mistake, it was several people making several mistakes.”

“The problem here is that it seems whoever loaded the gun and then, you know, it passed through three people's hands. You know, Alec Baldwin, there was another producer who handled the gun and gave it to Baldwin, and then there was the armor. None of these people apparently did the proper check to look through the gun. I mean, it's not, it's not primarily Alec Baldwin's job to do that. But frankly, if you're handling a gun on set in this way, you should be absolutely sure that it is safe,” Gutowski commented.

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk: